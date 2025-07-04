Reese Olson News: Earns no-decision in return

Olson settled for a no-decision after throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three during Friday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

In his first big-league start since hitting the injured list with a finger injury, Olson slogged through just over four innings of work, not making it through the requisite five required to be credited for a win in the game. The only damage came courtesy of a Jose Ramirez solo home run, just the third long ball the 25-year-old has allowed this season in 53 innings. It might take some time for Olson, who has a solid 2.89 ERA on the season, to fully get back into a rhythm, and he is scheduled to make what will likely be his last start before the All-Star break at home against the Rays on Wednesday.