Reese Olson News: Settles for another no-decision

Olson allowed two runs on six hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Rays. He walked two and struck out one.

Olson was making his second start since returning from the injured list after he missed about six weeks due to a finger injury. The righty covered 4.1 innings in his return Friday and managed to last a little longer Wednesday, though he settled for his second straight no-decision. Olson tossed 84 pitches in his most recent outing and looked fairly sharp, so it appears that he's shaking off the rust and rounding back into form. The 25-year-old will carry a strong 2.95 ERA into the All-Star break, and he's currently lined up to face the Rangers on the road in Detroit's first game of the second half on July 18.