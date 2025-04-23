Reese Olson News: Stellar versus San Diego

Olson (3-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, allowing two hits and a walk over 7.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It was a dominant effort from Olson, who allowed just a pair of singles to Jose Iglesias while stymying the rest of San Diego's high-powered offense. The 25-year-old Olson has now turned in consecutive scoreless outings, allowing just six hits across 12.1 innings in that span. Olson's ERA is down to 3.29 with a 1.24 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through his first five starts (27.1 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently slated for next week in Houston.