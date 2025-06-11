Reid Detmers News: Earns second save

Detmers earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the A's, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

With Kenley Jansen unavailable, Detmers was tasked with protecting a one-run lead against the top of the A's batting order in the ninth. The left-hander was up to the task, retiring the side on just 10 pitches while striking out a pair. Detmers has impressed in a high-leverage role recently -- he's now held opponents scoreless in 11 straight innings, allowing just six hits while striking out 18 in that span. Detmers has two saves on the season while lowering his ERA to 5.22 with a 1.53 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 29.1 innings.