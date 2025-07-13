Reid Detmers News: Not expected to join rotation

Detmers probably won't be moving into the Angels' rotation despite the demotion of Jack Kochanowicz to the minors, per Aaron Coloma of SI.com.

Kochanowicz and Detmers battled for the fifth starter role in spring training, with the former ultimately getting the role. However, Kochanowicz has struggled to a 6.03 ERA over 19 starts and was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. When asked ahead of that demotion whether Detmers could be an option to move from the bullpen into a starting role, interim manager Ray Montgomery stated, "I would hate to say no to anything, but I don't think that's going to happen." Detmers has thrived in a setup role -- though he has posted a mediocre 4.15 ERA on the campaign, that is largely due to a horrific three-outing stretch in late April and early May during which he allowed 12 runs over one-third of an inning. Since then, the lefty has emerged as one of the Angels' top high-leverage options, posting a 1.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB over 29 frames spanning 28 appearances while recording eight holds and two saves.