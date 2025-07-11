Menu
Rhett Lowder Injury: Still no baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Lowder (forearm/oblique) continues to rehab in Arizona but has not yet participated in more advanced baseball activity, MLB.com reports.

Lowder endured elbow soreness and a forearm injury during spring training before an oblique injury paused his rehab assignment in May. The oblique is the issue now and threatens to scrap a year of development for the 23-year-old right-hander.

