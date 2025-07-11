Rhett Lowder Injury: Still no baseball activity
Lowder (forearm/oblique) continues to rehab in Arizona but has not yet participated in more advanced baseball activity, MLB.com reports.
Lowder endured elbow soreness and a forearm injury during spring training before an oblique injury paused his rehab assignment in May. The oblique is the issue now and threatens to scrap a year of development for the 23-year-old right-hander.
