Richard Fitts News: Drawing start Wednesday

The Red Sox list Fitts as their probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

As expected, Fitts will slide right into the rotation spot vacated by Hunter Dobbins (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Fitts owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 21 innings over five starts with the Red Sox this season, though a good chunk of that ratio damage came in a June 2 matchup against the Angels in which he surrendered three home runs in just one inning. After being optioned to Triple-A Worcester following that start, Fitts posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings before being recalled Sunday.