Richard Fitts News: Fans six in no-decision

Fitts came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out six.

Making his first major-league start since June 2, Fitts once again had issues keeping the ball in the park, serving up back-to-back solo shots to Jo Adell and Travis d'Arnaud in the fourth inning before getting the hook after 83 pitches (58 strikes), including 15 swinging strikes. The six Ks were a season high, but the right-hander has now been taken deep seven times in his first 25 MLB innings this season, leading to a 4.68 ERA. Fitts' time in the rotation will likely end when Tanner Houck (elbow) or Hunter Dobbins (elbow) are ready to return, but for now he lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Reds.