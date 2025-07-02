Richard Fitts News: Makes weather-shortened start

Fitts struck out one and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks in three innings in his start Tuesday against the Reds before the game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather.

The two teams will resume the suspended game Wednesday before playing the series finale immediately after. The Red Sox were up 2-1 prior to the game being suspended, but because he didn't cover five innings and won't be asked to pitch again a day later, Fitts won't be in line for the win if Boston is able to maintain the lead for the rest of the contest. Assuming the Red Sox have Tanner Houck (elbow) make at least one more rehab start before activating him from the injured list, Fitts should be in line for at least one more turn through the rotation. Fitts' next start will likely fall during next Monday or Tuesday versus the Rockies at Fenway Park.