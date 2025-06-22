Richard Fitts News: Moves up from Triple-A

The Red Sox recalled Fitts from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Fitts last pitched for Worcester on Tuesday and could be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in San Francisco if needed, but the Red Sox will most likely stay away from him so that he can join the rotation for the team's upcoming three-game series in Anaheim that begins Monday. He'll be a logical replacement in the rotation for Hunter Dobbins (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Fitts was sent to Triple-A after the Angels roughed him up for six runs (five earned) in one inning back on June 2 in his second outing back from a stint on the injured list due to a pectoral strain, but the right-hander was solid his last time out for Worcester, striking out three batters and allowing two hits and no walks over five scoreless innings.