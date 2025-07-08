Menu
Richard Fitts News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

The Red Sox optioned Fitts to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

With Hunter Dobbins (elbow) likely to return later this week and the All-Star break looming, Fitts will head to Worcester where he can remain on a regular starter's schedule. He could rejoin the rotation after the break, although it's not a guarantee since Tanner Houck (elbow) is nearing a return.

