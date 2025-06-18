Menu
Richard Lovelady headshot

Richard Lovelady News: Opts out of MiLB deal with Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

The Twins released Lovelady on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Lovelady exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, evidently after being informed he would not be called up in spite of a 1.31 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings with Triple-A St. Paul. The lefty reliever should be able to find a gig in a new organization in short order, although it's not a given that he'll receive a major-league contract.

Richard Lovelady
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
