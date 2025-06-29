Richard Lovelady News: Re-signs with Mets

The Mets agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with Lovelady on Sunday.

The left-hander elected free agency Friday after being designated for assignment by New York, but he quickly re-signed with the organization. Lovelady gave up two runs over 1.2 innings during his lone appearance with the Mets and also surrendered four runs across 1.2 frames during a stint with the Blue Jays at the start of the season.