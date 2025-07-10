Richie Palacios Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Rays transferred Palacios (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Palacios had already been on the 10-day IL since April 18, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return. The transaction removes Palacios from the Rays' 40-man roster and opens up a spot for right-hander Bryan Baker, whom Tampa Bay acquired from Baltimore on Thursday. Palacios has resumed baseball activities since being pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on June 21, so he could be ready to resume playing in games at some point shortly after the All-Star break.