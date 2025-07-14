Ricky Vanasco News: Back with Detroit

Vanasco signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday.

Just two days after the Tigers released him from his minor-league deal, Vanasco returned to the organization on a new pact. Vanasco made four appearances in the majors in 2024 but has pitched exclusively in the minors in 2025, recording a 4.76 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 28.1 innings between stops at Triple-A Toledo and Single-A Lakeland.