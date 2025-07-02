Rico Garcia News: Bound for Queens

The Mets are expected to select Garcia's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has spent the entire season at Syracuse and owns a 4.13 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP through 28.1 innings. More recently, the 31-year-old righty has given up just two runs in 9.1 minor-league frames while striking out 12 batters and walking two. His improved performance will buy him a look with the major-league club, though his career 7.32 ERA in the bigs will likely limit him to a low-leverage role.