Rico Garcia News: DFA coming

The Mets are expected to designate Garcia for assignment Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Garcia threw 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Baltimore. However, Kodai Senga (hamstring) is slated to come off the 15-day IL on Friday, and Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) is expected to return from the 60-day IL on Sunday, resulting in Garcia losing his spot on the 26 and 40-man rosters. The 31-year-old reliever has a 4.13 ERA in 28.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse this season.