Rico Garcia News: Promotion official

The Mets selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Garcia will come up from Syracuse to provide the Mets with some additional bullpen depth following the placement of Paul Blackburn (shoulder) and Dedniel Nunez (elbow) on the injured list, and Blade Tidwell's demotion to Triple-A. Garcia, 31, hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2023 and will likely be used in low-leverage situations.