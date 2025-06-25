Riley Adams News: Looks like new No. 1 catcher

Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Adams will draw his second straight start and appears poised to operate as the Nationals' No. 1 catcher for the foreseeable future after Washington placed Keibert Ruiz (head) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Though Ruiz's absence will open up more playing time for Adams, the 28-year-old will be on the radar as a fantasy pickup mainly in NL-only leagues or mixed leagues that start two catchers. Adams owns a .651 OPS over parts of five seasons in the majors and is slashing just .106/.132/.273 with three home runs and eight RBI across 68 plate appearances so far in 2025.