Riley Adams News: Snaps slump with homer
Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Adams rarely gets much playing time even as a backup catcher. He certainly hasn't hit his way into a larger role -- prior to Friday, he was 0-for-30 with 13 strikeouts over his previous 11 games, with his last hit being a homer May 6 versus the Guardians. The 28-year-old has a .103/.133/.276 slash line with three homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and one double over 21 contests this season, and he currently poses no threat to Keibert Ruiz's playing time.
