Riley Greene News: Belts two homers vs. Tampa Bay

Greene went 3-for-4 with one walk, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 14-8 loss to the Rays.

Greene got the Tigers on the board in the third inning with a three-run homer to center field, and he tacked on another run in the eighth with a solo shot to right. It was Greene's third multi-homer game of the season, and his 17 longshots is tied with Junior Caminero for fourth most in the American League. Greene has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 16-for-43 (.372) with eight runs scored, four doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI.