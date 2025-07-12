Riley Greene News: Blasts 23rd home run
Greene went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 15-7 loss to the Mariners.
While Seattle had most of the offensive fun Saturday, Greene still managed to deliver for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old launched his 23rd home run of the season in the fifth inning with two runners on and tacked on an additional RBI on a sacrifice fly. Greene is now one homer away from matching his career high of 24, which he recorded last year. His 77 RBI this season are already a new career best, and they're also tied for third in the majors with Pete Alonso and Seiya Suzuki.
