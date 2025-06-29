Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Riley Greene headshot

Riley Greene News: Goes yard in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Greene went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

Greene doubled the Tigers' lead to 2-0 with his fourth-inning blast. It was his second homer in as many days, and he's hit six long balls while adding 19 RBI over his last 15 games. For the season, the outfielder has a .296/.348/.539 slash line, 19 homers, 63 RBI, 47 runs scored, 21 doubles and a stolen base across 83 games.

Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now