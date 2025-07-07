Riley Greene News: Hits key home run Sunday

Greene went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-2, extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Greene waited for the 10th inning to make his mark Sunday, launching his 22nd home run of the season as the Tigers put up six runs in the frame to run away with the victory. The star outfielder will be starting in the All-Star Game this year for the first time in his career, and he's certainly earned the honor with a .286/.340/.539 slash line and 71 RBI through 89 games. Greene is ninth in the majors in home runs and sixth in RBI.