Riley Greene News: Homer, four RBI in win
Greene went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Reds.
Greene crushed a 426-foot homer in the third inning before adding a bases-loaded double in the sixth. While the home run was his first in June, the 24-year-old has tallied six multi-hit efforts and eight RBI through the month's first 12 games. On the season, he's slashing .279/.334/.498 with 14 long balls, 48 RBI, 34 runs scored and one stolen base across 287 plate appearances.
