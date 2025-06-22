Riley Greene News: Paces offense in win

Greene went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rays.

Greene was the catalyst for Detroit out of the cleanup spot as he wrapped up a strong series against Tampa Bay on the road. Across the three games, the outfielder went 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and five runs scored. Greene is now batting .291 with an .875 OPS for the season, and he remains a strong fantasy asset with plenty of upside.