Riley Greene News: Resting after six-RBI game
Greene is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Greene will get a breather for the second game of the twin bill after he starred in the Tigers' 11-2 win earlier in the day, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore toeing the rubber for Washington, the Tigers will go with a right-handed-heavy lineup featuring just one lefty hitter (Zach McKinstry). Jahmai Jones will fill in for Greene in left field.
