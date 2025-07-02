Menu
Riley Greene News: Resting after six-RBI game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Greene is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Greene will get a breather for the second game of the twin bill after he starred in the Tigers' 11-2 win earlier in the day, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. With southpaw MacKenzie Gore toeing the rubber for Washington, the Tigers will go with a right-handed-heavy lineup featuring just one lefty hitter (Zach McKinstry). Jahmai Jones will fill in for Greene in left field.

