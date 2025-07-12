Riley Greene News: Tallies two hits Friday
Greene went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Mariners.
Greene recorded his first triple of the season as he also notched just his second multi-hit performance of the month. In July, the talented outfielder is slashing just .158/.220/.447 across 10 games, which is down significantly from his overall line of .281/.334/.529. Greene still has done more than enough to earn a starting nod in the All-Star Game, as he also has a team-high 22 home runs and 73 RBI, and he should be able to get hot at the plate again soon based on his track record.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now