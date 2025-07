The Rockies have selected Kelly with the 107th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-5 right-hander out of UC-Irvine, Kelly features a 92-96 mph fastball and saw his outlook receive a boost when he shifted to the starting rotation this spring. He was selected by the Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the 2022 Draft but elected to enter the college ranks.