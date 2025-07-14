Riley O'Brien News: Excelling out of St. Louis bullpen
O'Brien has permitted just one run and boasts a 20:8 K:BB over 16 innings covering his last 12 appearances.
O'Brien has had trouble staying healthy and producing at the major-league level, but the stuff has always been there and he seems to finally be finding his footing. The 30-year-old netted his second hold of the season in Sunday's win over Atlanta and could continue to be elevated in the Cardinals' bullpen hierarchy.
