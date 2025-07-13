Riley Quick News: Going to Minnesota

The Twins have selected Quick with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

While many pitchers who were two-sport baseball/football athletes were quarterbacks in high school, Quick was actually a four-star recruit as an offensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound righty from Alabama had Tommy John surgery in 2024 and logged a 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB in 62 innings this spring. His upper-90s sinker can touch 99 mph and his mid-80s slider is a second plus offering. Quick's changeup is a fine third pitch, but the results haven't been quite as good as his pure stuff would indicate. Given his lack of significant innings logged and his 8.9 percent walk rate this spring, there's plenty of bullpen risk even though Quick has the physical frame typically associated with an innings eater.