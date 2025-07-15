RJ Schreck Injury: Working back from injury

Triple-A Buffalo placed Schreck on its 7-day injured list June 19 due to an apparent hand injury, Zach Worden of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schreck was removed from a June 17 game after being hit on the hand by a pitch before Buffalo placed him on its IL two days later. The outfielder looks on track to rejoin Buffalo shortly after the All-Star break, as he had appeared in four rehab games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Dunedin last week. Before getting shut down at Buffalo, Schreck hit .231 with two home runs in his first nine games at the Triple-A level after receiving a promotion from Double-A New Hampshire on June 4.