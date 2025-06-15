Rob Refsnyder News: Batting leadoff again

Refsnyder will bat leadoff for a third consecutive game Sunday against the Yankees, who are throwing a third straight lefty, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Jarren Duran, who was held out of Friday's game against a lefty, has been the preferred leadoff man all season regardless of the opposing starter. That changed Saturday when Red Sox manager Alex Cora had Refsnyder lead off and dropped Duran to fifth against Carlos Rodon. Duran will bat sixth Sunday against Max Fried. Cora explained the change to Cotillo that he'd like to maximize the plate appearances for both Refsnyder and Romy Gonzalez, who is hitting third for the second straight game.