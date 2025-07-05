Robert Garcia News: Fails to close things out

Garcia was pulled in favor of Shawn Armstrong in the ninth inning of Saturday's 7-4 win over San Diego with two outs and the bases loaded..

Garcia began the ninth inning with the most favorable save situation of a three-run lead and empty bases, but the Padres chipped away and had the winning run at the plate with two outs. Manager Bruce Bochy had seen enough and chose to go with a righty-righty matchup for what turned out to be the final batter when Armstrong got Xavier Bogaerts to ground out to end the game. Garcia does have six saves this season and is still the team's top option to close things out, but he doesn't have much of a previous pedigree as a closer and is more prone to decisions like this when he can't take care of things cleanly.