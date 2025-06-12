Menu
Robert Gasser headshot

Robert Gasser Injury: Cleared to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Gasser (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session later this week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It will be the first time Gasser has faced hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2024. The left-hander will continue to ramp up slowly and could make a return to the Brewers before the end of the 2025 season if all goes well.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
