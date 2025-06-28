Robert Gasser Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Gasser (elbow) has begun throwing live batting practice and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment "soon," MLB.com reports.

Gasser has been on the shelf all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent June 24, 2024. Though the left-hander is seemingly nearing the finish line in the rehab process, he'll likely continue to build up the volume and intensity of his live BP sessions over at least the next couple of weeks before heading out on a rehab assignment at some point after the All-Star break. Gasser is likely to require close to the full 30-day rehab window to get stretched back out and hone his command post-surgery, so he shouldn't be expected to return from the 60-day injured list until some point in August and September. The Brewers have ample rotation depth on hand at the big-league level, so any contributions that Gasser makes for Milwaukee in 2025 could come as a reliever.