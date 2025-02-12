Robert Gasser Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

The Brewers placed Gasser (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

A 40-man roster spot needed to be freed up for Tyler Alexander, who inked a one-year deal Wednesday. Gasser had Tommy John surgery last July, and manager Pat Murphy said that the Brewers aren't anticipating the southpaw making his 2025 debut until late August or early September, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.