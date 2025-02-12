Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Gasser headshot

Robert Gasser Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 1:38pm

The Brewers placed Gasser (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

A 40-man roster spot needed to be freed up for Tyler Alexander, who inked a one-year deal Wednesday. Gasser had Tommy John surgery last July, and manager Pat Murphy said that the Brewers aren't anticipating the southpaw making his 2025 debut until late August or early September, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now