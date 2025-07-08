Robert Gasser Injury: Rehab start next week
Gasser (elbow) is on track to begin a rehab assignment with the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate next week, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
That's assuming everything goes well during his live batting practice session later this week. Gasser is coming back from last June's Tommy John surgery and is hopes to be considered for a role with the big club at some point in August or September.
