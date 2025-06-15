Menu
Robert Hassell headshot

Robert Hassell News: Returning to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 8:27am

The Nationals optioned Hassell to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Hassell will return to Rochester after batting .218/.228/.269 with one home run and one stolen base in 79 plate appearances over his first 21 games in the big leagues. The Nationals are expected to recall Daylen Lile from Triple-A to replace Hassell on the active roster ahead of the team's four-game series against the Rockies that begins Monday.

Robert Hassell
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
