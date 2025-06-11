Menu
Robert Hassell headshot

Robert Hassell News: Sitting versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 1:02pm

Hassell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.

The Mets are sending lefty David Peterson to the hill, marking the second straight time the left-handed-hitting Hassell is absent from the lineup against a southpaw. Hassell had started against lefties each of the first five times the Nationals faced a lefty following his promotion from Triple-A Rochester on May 21, but Washington has less of a need for him to face same-handed pitching following the recent return of Jacob Young from the injured list.

Robert Hassell
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
