Robert Hassell News: Sitting versus southpaw

Hassell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mets.

The Mets are sending lefty David Peterson to the hill, marking the second straight time the left-handed-hitting Hassell is absent from the lineup against a southpaw. Hassell had started against lefties each of the first five times the Nationals faced a lefty following his promotion from Triple-A Rochester on May 21, but Washington has less of a need for him to face same-handed pitching following the recent return of Jacob Young from the injured list.