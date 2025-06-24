Robert Suarez News: Earns 22nd save

Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Suarez has posted back-to-back scoreless outings after a stretch of three appearances in which he allowed seven runs over one inning. The 34-year-old also picked up his 22nd save of the year, though it was his first since June 8 versus the Brewers, in part due to his recent poor performance. He's at a 3.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 33.1 innings. Suarez is currently appealing a three-game suspension stemming from his plunking of Shohei Ohtani last week -- Suarez remains eligible to pitch while the appeal is active, but it's possible he'll drop it if he faces a heavy workload in the near future.