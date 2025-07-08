Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Locks down save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Suarez threw just 11 of 20 pitches for strikes, but it was good enough to keep a clean line. This was his third straight scoreless outing, and he's allowed just one hit while adding four strikeouts over three innings in that span. He retook sole possession of the major-league lead in saves with his 26th of the year, and he's added a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB over 38.2 innings.

Robert Suarez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now