Robert Suarez News: Secures 27th save

Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Suarez threw nine of 13 pitches for strikes in this appearance, which was his third straight perfect inning. He's earned a save in each of those outings while racking up four strikeouts. The Padres' closer is up to 27 saves on the year while posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB across 39.2 innings.