Robert Suarez News: Suspension reduced to two games
Suarez's suspension for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in last Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers has been reduced to two games, and he will begin serving the suspension Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Suarez will be eligible to pitch again Saturday in Cincinnati. If a save opportunity arises for the Padres over the next two games, they could turn to Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada or Adrian Morejon.
