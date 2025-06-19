Robinson Pina News: Officially promoted

The Marlins selected Pina's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

After turning in a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 57 innings in Triple-A, Pina will now get a chance to prove himself worthy of a place in the Marlins' bullpen, which currently owns a 4.53 ERA on the year. Adam Mazur was optioned to Jacksonville to create a spot on the active roster for Pina, and Connor Gillispie was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man.