Roki Sasaki Injury: Could return in late August

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he believes Sasaki (shoulder) could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list around late August, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Roberts noted that Sasaki is pain-free and was able to throw his first bullpen session Friday since he landed on the injured list May 13, but the Dodgers nonetheless appear content to take a slow and deliberate approach with ramping the rookie back up as he recovers from a right shoulder impingement. Sasaki is scheduled to throw another side session Monday, and he could be another week or two away from facing hitters in live batting practice before heading out on what will presumably be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Given his poor numbers (4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP in 34.1 innings over eight starts) prior to landing on the shelf, Sasaki may not be in line for a spot in the Los Angeles rotation once he returns from the 60-day IL.