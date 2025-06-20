Menu
Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Sasak (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has already been on the shelf over a month due to a shoulder impingement and recently had his throwing program shut down, so he was already likely to be sidelined beyond 60 days. Sasaki's return timeline is likely to remain murky until he's able to ramp his throwing program back up.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
