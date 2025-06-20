Roki Sasaki Injury: Restarts throwing program

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Sasaki (shoulder) has restarted his throwing program by playing catch from 60-90 feet out, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sasaki paused his throwing program last week due to feeling uncomfortable ramping up to full intensity, but he'll now give it another shot after sitting down for a few days. The 23-year-old righty will likely remain without a defined return timeline until he begins throwing off a mound or facing hitters, but he's guaranteed to be out through the All-Star break after moving to the 60-day IL on Friday.