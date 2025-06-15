Roki Sasaki Injury: Throwing program shut down

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Sasaki (shoulder) halted his throwing program a few days ago, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts noted that Sasaki isn't dealing with any sort of setback with his shoulder that will warrant further testing, but the rookie right-hander indicated that he doesn't feel comfortable yet throwing at full intensity. Initially placed on the injured list May 13 due to a right shoulder impingement, Sasaki resumed throwing two weeks later but hadn't advanced beyond playing catch before he shut himself down. At this stage, Sasaki looks safe to rule out through the All-Star break, and if he's unable to resume throwing early in the second half, his availability for the remainder of the season would be in serious jeopardy. Sasaki went 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 24:22 K:BB in 34.1 innings over his eight starts before being shelved.