Roki Sasaki Injury: Upping velocity from flat ground

In a pregame interview Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sasaki's (shoulder) velocity while throwing from flat ground has "ticked up" to the upper-80s but indicated that the rookie hurler isn't yet ready for mound work, per The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast.

Sasaki has been on the IL due to a right shoulder impingement since May 13, and he has had his throwing program paused on two separate occasions. However, the right-hander resumed playing catch June 20 and seems to be taking positive steps toward a return. Roberts stated Friday that Sasaki is "kind of letting it rip" from flat ground but indicated that it's "too early" for him to be ready for mound work. It's not yet clear when Sasaki will be able to take that step, but it at least appears that he's on track to be part of the Dodgers' pitching staff at some point during the second half of the campaign.